‘Donate money to set up dialysis unit in Ullal’

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 04 2020, 23:29 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 23:32 ist

 Ullal Sayyed Madani Dargah President Abdul Rasheed said that it was not right to observe Ramzan festival when the whole world was reeling under the epidemic of Covid-19.

The money set aside f0or the purchase of new clothes for the festival should be donated for installing a dialysis machine at primary health centre (PHC) in Ullal.

He said, “All are supporting the lockdown. With the closure of mosques, Muslims are observing their religious rituals in the Ramzan month at home. In such a scenario it is not right to observe the festival. Our festival is on the day when doors of mosques are opened for the devotees. Money should not be wasted on the purchase of clothes.”

The dargah has decided to start a dialysis unit at the PHC to help the poor patients suffering from kidney ailment. There is a need to observe Eid-Ul-Fitr in a simple manner and help those suffering from kidney failure, he urged.

