Dr Anil Malhotra passes away

Dr Anil Malhotra, who had developed a private forest at Teralu in Birunani, passed away on Monday. He was 85.

Anil Malhotra, along with his wife Pamela, had converted farmland into SAI Sanctuary, a beautiful forest of several acres.

He had constructed eco-friendly cottages in Birunani. The cottages do not have any electricity supply and instead use natural lights.

Both Anil and Pamela wanted to protect the rainforests and expand the green cover to maintain ecological balance.

The private forest is known for its biodiversity. The use of plastic is completely banned in SAI Sanctuary.

The forest has elephants, leopard, deer, bison and birds, said, nature lovers.

There are natural streams in the forest as well.

Anil Malhotra had been producing organic manure and distributing it among farmers in the surrounding areas. He was also creating awareness about nature.

The final rites of Anil Malhotra were held on Tuesday.