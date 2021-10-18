Dr B C Sateesha is new Kodagu DC

Dr B C Sateesha took over as the deputy commissioner of Kodagu on Monday.

He has succeeded Charulata Somal who has been transferred to Raichur.

Sateesha has worked earlier as the assistant commissioner in Belagavi, Bailhongal and Kumata, CEO of the Zilla Panchayat in Dharwad and as the deputy commissioner of Raichur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogavira and Assistant Commissioner Iswar Kumar Kandoo were present on the occasion.