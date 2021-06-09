Drive against Covid-19 lockdown violations in Mangaluru

A drive against shops violating the lockdown norms were taken up from Lady Hill Circle to Urwa Store

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 09 2021, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 14:45 ist
Following the Deputy Commissioner’s order to strictly impose Covid-19 lockdown rules in the district, the officials with 10 flying squad teams in Mangaluru City Corporation limits have swung into action.

A drive against shops violating the lockdown norms were taken up from Lady Hill Circle to Urwa Store and Kuloor on Wednesday morning. The officials closed the shops selling footwear, stationery items, plastic wears, and computer centres that had remained open by violating the Covid-19 regulations. The officials have warned of cancelling the trade licences temporarily for violating the norms.

As per the guidelines, only shops selling essential commodities, vegetables and fruits were allowed to remain open from 6 am to 10 am during the lockdown. However, many shops were seen violating the norms in the city.

The MCC officials had also slapped a fine of Rs 250 for violating the norms of wearing the masks while travelling in vehicles as well. In addition, a bar and restaurant that had remained open in the morning have also slapped a fine of Rs 2,500.

In fact, on Tuesday, various teams of Mangaluru City Corporation had conducted a raid on 78 shops that were functioning post relaxation period and collected a fine of Rs 68,350. MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar said that the trade licences of 30 shops had been suspended temporarily on Tuesday. In addition, a fine of Rs 8,050 was collected from offenders in 19 cases for moving around unnecessarily in the city. The drive against lockdown violations will continue.

Mangaluru
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown

