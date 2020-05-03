e-passes for inter-state, district travel

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said those keen on travelling to different states and districts will receive e-passes after complete verification of documents by Tahsildar. The passes will be issued only through tahsildar and people need not gather in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office, he added.

The Section 144 will be in place and people should not violate the rule, Jagadeesha warned.

The permission can be sought only on emergency grounds. The medical certificate is must for the patient who needs to be treated.

Those associated with health care facilities should produce valid documents justifying their need for traveling to different states and districts. The stranded students, migrant labourers, travellers and other people can approach the tahsildar in order to travel to their respective destinations, he added. Eight people were admitted to hospitals for symptons of Covid-19 on Sunday.

Seventeen swab samples were collected and sent for testing. As many as 67 samples have been pending for the results. As on Sunday, a total of 1,124 out of 1,194 swab samples had tested negative.

As many as 446 are under home quarantine, while one person, who was under hospital quarantine with low risk category was discharged. As many as 3,733 were screened for the virus infection in the district.