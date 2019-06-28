Eco trash bag tackles littering at Kudremukh

Non-government organisations (NGOs), including Kudremukh Wildlife Foundation (KWF), had concluded long ago that the campaign to keep roads in Kudremukh National Park (KNP) free of litter, was an uphill task.

Every clean-up drive along the roads connecting the famous temples at Sringeri and Horanadu was doubled. However, the dumping of trash of all sizes and types continue along the route.

“Non-biodegradable trash like PET bottles, plastic bags are left behind by irresponsible trekkers and devotees visiting the pilgrim centres,” said environmentalist Dinesh Holla.

But, in the last fortnight, lesser trash is being dumped on the roadside, thanks to a novel initiative launched by Kudremukh Wildlife Division (KWD).

The ‘Eco Trash bag’, conceptualised by KWD Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Ruthren P tackles the problem at source by preventing travellers from dumping garbage on the roads in KNP which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Eco Trash bag is a reusable cloth bag launched in the first week of June by Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar V and Prakash S Netalkar, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Mangaluru.

The eco-bag is handed over with a ‘pass’ (stipulating the time for the vehicle to exit from KNP), at the Forest department’s check posts near Mala, Kalasa and Sringeri.

Travellers exiting the forest have to return the passes and the Eco trash bag containing their empty plastic, chocolate wrappers and other harmful trash.

For one fortnight, the Forest staff manning the check-posts have collected nearly eight bags of garbage from the travellers, said DCF Ruthren. “Eco Trash bag is a win-win for both passengers and the Forest Department,” Ruthren

added.

“We skip the physical inspection of vehicles for non-bio degradable articles. That way people reach their destinations in time. The trash bag initiative was received with an overwhelming response from people. They now take care to ensure that all their waste goes into the trash bag,” he said. Ruthren has also uploaded a video clip on twitter on how plastic is harmful to wildlife and soil.

Environmentalists have lauded DCF Ruthren’s initiative to ensure zero garbage on the KNP roads leading to Sringeri and Horanadu.

Dinesh Holla of Sahyadri Sanchaya said that a similar initiative was being used in Waynad. “It is a positive development. It should have been implemented years ago,” Holla said adding that with such initiatives, the Western Ghats and its forests would remain safe.

“The initiative also highlights that if the Department takes corrective steps, even people will fall in line,” Holla said adding that Eco Trash bags should be distributed at all check posts installed at five tiger reserves, National parks and 38 sanctuaries across the state.

DCF Ruthren revealed that environmentalists had approached him on introducing such bags in the Agumbe forest range also.

“We will carry out a feasibility study and generate solid data to convince the government on the need to install infrastructure towards ensuring zero garbage in the protected forests,” he

said.