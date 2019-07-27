Electric fence around school to check elephant menace

To protect Government Higher Primary School at Guhya near Siddapura from wild elephant menace, the Forest Department is installing a solar-powered electric fence around the school building.

A herd of wild elephants had strayed on the school premises last year.

A photo of the herd exiting the main entrance of the school, clicked by a localite, had gone viral.

Following which, the School Development and Monitoring Committee members requested the deputy commissioner and other officials to take measures to protect students and the school faculty.

The Forest Department officials proposed to raise the solar-powered electric fences around the school.

Nature Fence, a company based in Mysuru, has started the work. The fencing work is expected to be completed in the next two days. Electricity will flow in the fence round the clock. Care is taken to ensure that the fence is out of the children’s reach.

The school headmaster, Manikantha, said that because of the fear of wild elephants the students were not allowed to play on the grounds.

Initiative appreciated

With the installation of the fence, the teachers will be relieved to a great extent. Parents have also appreciated the initiative.

The Forest Department has also provided vehicle facility for students who walk to school every day from remote villages.

This initiative is also in the wake of increasing elephant menace in these areas. The

vehicle service is provided from Guhya and Pallakkere regions.

Virajpet Range Forest officer Gopal said that the Guhya school administration had requested the Forest Department to take up measures to protect students from the wild elephant menace.

The higher officials were directed to instal solar fences around the school.

Wild elephant menace has continued in Guhya village. A herd of elephants is spotted in the village frequently. It is said that herds comprising not less than 10 elephants are camping in the village.

The pachyderms are loitering in coffee plantations, creating fear among the plantation labourers.