Elephants destroy crops in villages

Two elephants that have been straying into Jargal, Kodebail and Kogile villages for the last one week have damaged crops.

The banana plantations one Krishnappa have been damaged at Jargal near Banakal. The elephants have also damaged the crops belonging to Pramod Gowda and Madeesh.

Coconut, banana and coffee crops have been damaged. Two elephants have been moving around freely in front of the house of Keshav Poojary for the last one week. The video footage of elephants moving freely has gone viral on social media.

Deputy RFO Shivaraj said, "Owing to rain and mist, we could not chase elephants even after bursting crackers. With the rainfall receding, all efforts will be made to chase elephants back to the forest. The farmers should cooperate with the Forest Department."