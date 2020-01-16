Enroll unorganised workers under PM-SYM scheme: DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy issued directions to the officials in the Labour department to enroll the workers from unorganised sector, for Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) Yojana, the pension scheme implemented by the Central Government.

Presiding over the meeting on the various programmes of Labour department, held at the deputy commissioner’s office in Madikeri on Wednesday, she said that the workers between the age group of 18 to 40 years, having a monthly income of not more than Rs 15,000, may register under the programme.

With a payment of monthly premium starting from Rs 58 to Rs 200, they may avail a monthly pension of Rs 3,000, after the completion of 60 years of age, the DC said and asked the officials concerned to chalk out programmes directed towards creating awareness on the same.

District Labour Officer Ramakrishna said that there is a target of completing the registration of 9,000 unorganised workers in the district. 1,031 workers have already been enrolled.

He meanwhile clarified that the workers who are not enjoying the benefits of ESI and PF will be included in the programme, as they are considered as unorganised sector workers.

Workers from the unorganised sector may register their names at common service centres, before January 30, he added.