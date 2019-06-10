Ensure govt facilities reach tribal hamlets: Kodagu DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy directed the officials concerned to ensure that government facilities reach the people of Jenukuruba community dwelling in tribal hamlets.

Chairing a progress review meeting at her office in Madikeri on Monday, she said that the facilities for the tribal community include the construction of a house, land development, distribution of cattle, apiculture, free medical services, solar lights to the tribal hamlets and so on.

Various departments need to work in coordination to ensure that the facilities reach the deserving, she added.

ITDP officer Shivakumar said that 1,157 beneficiaries have been selected against a target of 1,303 for the provision of houses. Foundation of 45 houses has been completed. Lintel work is taken up on 57 houses and 78 houses have reached the stage of roof construction. As many as 586 houses have been completed and the construction of 391 houses is in progress.

Out of 29 road works, 23 have been completed and six are in progress. Vocational training has been imparted to the deserving candidates under the self-employment programme. A fund of Rs 9.50 lakh is reserved for the same.

Jenukuruba community leaders J K Raju, J K Ramu, Indira, Somaiah and others requested the district administration to provide community rights over forest land to the tribal community. There is a need to set up an anganwadi at Balegundi haadi, they said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya was also present at the meeting.

Title deeds under the Forest Rights Act

Presiding over the Forest Rights Committee meeting, the deputy commissioner instructed the officials to process applications pending for disposal on the distribution of title deeds under the Forest Rights Act.

The native tribals should be provided with title deeds under the Forest Rights Act. The pending applications should be tabled in the gram sabhas, she said and also directed action to be taken to provide basic facilities to tribals in Kedamulluru village.