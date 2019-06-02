Ensure water supply to schools, Khader tells officials

The officials from department of Public Instruction have been directed to ensure that schools do not face any water shortage for preparing midday meals and washing hands in Dakshina Kannada district, said District In-Charge Minister U T Khader.

Speaking to reporters here, on Saturday, he said the Block Resource Persons (BRP) and Cluster Resource Persons (CRP) had been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure that water is supplied to the schools either through tankers or by drilling borewells.

Khader said there was a huge demand for government schools, where state government has introduced English from Class 1 form the current academic year. In fact, a few School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) have sought permissions to start English medium from this academic year.

“We will seek permission to start English medium in additional government schools from this academic year itself,” Khader said.

The government has already started English medium in 43 government schools.

Building

The government had sanctioned eight high schools to the district last year. The grants have been released under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) for the construction of buildings for the newly sanctioned high schools, Khader added.

“Accordingly, Rs 1.39 crore each has been sanctioned to five schools while Rs 1.50 crore each has been sanctioned to three schools. Tender has been floated for the work,” he added.

The state government has brought nine government schools in the district under Karnataka Public School system. All the necessary facilities will be provided for these schools on a priority basis to improve infrastructure facilities.

As much as Rs 5 lakh has been released for these schools to take up immediate works. Additional teachers will be recruited to these schools, he added.

Further, Rs 2.41 crore has been released to repair the classrooms of higher primary schools that are in dilapidated condition. As much as Rs 68 lakh has been released to repair the classrooms in high schools in the district, the minister added.

Textbooks

About 80% of the required textbooks have already been supplied. The pending will be supplied to the schools shortly, Khader added.

Khader said the students in Class 1 to Class X in government schools across the state will get to wear branded shoes during the academic year. Following the complaints about the quality of shoes supplied under free shoe-shocks scheme last year, the department of primary and secondary education has issued an order directing SDMCs to go for shoes from branded companies. In Dakshina Kannada, the rules have been relaxed for purchasing sandals instead of shoes as well, he explained.

Guest teachers

After the process of transfer of teachers and additional teachers are completed, the SDMCs have been directed to recruit guest teachers in case of necessity in the schools.

There is a demand for 564 guest teachers in primary schools and 101 guest teachers in high schools in the district. Last year, 526 guest teachers were recruited in primary schools and 89 in high schools in the district, Khader added.