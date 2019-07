Eshwarappa visits Sringeri

BJP leader and MLA K S Eshwarappa visited Sringeri Sharada Mutt on Wednesday and called on the pontiffs.

After visiting Nrisimha Vana, he sought blessings from Sri Bharathitheertha Swami and Vidhushekhara Bharati Swami.

Eshwarappa later offered prayers at Goddess Sri Sharada and Thorana Ganapathy. He also visited Shakti Ganapathy and Subrahmanya temples.

Eshwarappa will take part in the Suprabhatha puja at Sri Sharada Temple on August 1 at 5 pm.

Taluk panchayat president Jayasheela Chandrashekhar, members Amdluru Ramakrishna, Satish Naduthota, Vinaya Halaka, Ramesh Megalabail, Vighnesh and Sringeri Subbanna were present.