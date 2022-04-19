Facebook account hacked

Facebook account hacked

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 19 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 01:32 ist

Fraudsters have hacked the Facebook account of Dr Shantharam Shetty, a senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon.

In a complaint to the CEN police station, Dr Shetty alleged that after hacking the account in his name, the miscreants have sent unwanted messages to his friends. 

Facebook account
hacked
Dr Shantharam Shetty

