Facebook account hacked

Fraudsters have hacked the Facebook account of Dr Shantharam Shetty, a senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon.
In a complaint to the CEN police station, Dr Shetty alleged that after hacking the account in his name, the miscreants have sent unwanted messages to his friends.
