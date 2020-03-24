Fake video: Wenlock Hospital superintendent files plaint

District Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr H R Rajeshwari Devi has filed a complaint with the police seeking action against those circulating fake videos of a man infected with Covid-19 at the hospital.

In the video, a man was seen struggling to breathe at a hospital. The message in the video reads that the man was admitted at Wenlock Hospital.

Dr Rajeshwaridevi who issued a clarification, stated that video clips which are being circulated on social media is not from Wenlock Hospital. Moreover, Wenlock Hospital does not use blue colour beds.

Meanwhile, an audio clipping citing shortcomings in the supply of masks and sanitisers for nurses have also gone viral. The audio clipping has recording of two women discussing about the shortcomings. The discussion in the audio clip is far from truth, said Dr Rajeshwari Devi.

A case in this regard has been filed in Mangaluru South Police Station.

City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha said that based on the complaint by Wenlock Hospital authorities, a case has been registered and strict legal action will be taken against those involved in spreading rumours.

He appealed to the people to desist from rumours.