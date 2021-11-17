Farmers consulted on new 66 kv power line, compensation

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha conducted a meeting with farmers regarding acquiring the lands and compensating the farmers, towards the 66 kv power line.

Speaking at the ZP auditorium, the deputy commissioner said that the compensation amount will be decided by the district administration and KPTCL will provide the compensation.

“Care will be taken not to harm nature. The latest technology will be used in this regard. GSI guidelines will be followed and the project will be implemented while keeping the public interest in mind,” he added.

KPTCL superintending engineer Gopal Gaonkar said that with the installation of the 66 kv power line, the power crunch in the district will be addressed.

The line will cover a distance of 37.38 km, from the 66/11 kv station in Madikeri to the 66/33/11 kv station in Virajpet. The 66 kv line will pass through M Badaga, Kanturu-Hakatturu, Biligeri, Kaggodlu, Mekeri, Kadagadalu, Iblivalavadi, Karnangeri village and Madikeri, he added.

The line will not pass through in the places where there are houses and borewells, he said.

Speaking at the beginning of the meeting, farmer Hitesh urged authorities to provide health insurance to the farmers and to take steps for the protection of animals and birds.

Najnappa, a resident of Hakattur village, said that the KPTCL personnel have made the markings in the plantations without giving any prior information.

If the lands are acquired, the farmers with small landholdings will be affected, he said.

'Conduct Jana Samparka meetings'

Madetira Thimayya from Kadagadalu village said that special ‘Jana Samparka’ meetings should be organised at the Gram Panchayat level, to discuss the project implementation. The environment should not be harmed even a bit.

Goutham from Mekeri village said that all villagers coming under the purview of the project should be informed regarding the project in detail.

Umesh from Biligeri village pointed out that there many land holdings in the district which have joint RTC accounts.

How will the compensation be paid to those concerned in this regard? he asked.

The deputy commissioner responded that any one of the owners will be paid the compensation. Or else, court directions will be followed.

Biddanda Nanjappa from Hakatturu village said that the government should address the problems faced by the farmers.

Leader Pawan Pemmaiah said that farmers should be provided with complete details about the project.

CESC executive engineer Ashok, land records department deputy director P Srinivas, tahsildar Mahesh and agriculture department joint director Shabana M Sheikh were present.