'Farmers should think of reviving Kodagu orange'

The farmers of Kodagu should think of reviving the unique ‘Kodagu orange’, said Zilla Panchayat member K P Chandrakala.

She was speaking at the ‘Avocado and Spine Gourd Diversity Fair 2019’ organised by the Central Horticultural Experiment Station in Chettalli on Monday.

“The growers can plant oranges along with avocado and spine gourd in the mixed farming method. The Central Horticultural Experiment Station in Chettalli should make serious efforts to revive ‘Kodagu orange’ which is vanishing nowadays. Measures should be taken to preserve horticultural crops,” she said and urged the farmers to take necessary assistance from the Centre.

Coffee planter Bose Mandanna said that there are various varieties of avocado and the farmers can grow them in their coffee plantation for good prospects.

Spine gourd cultivator G P Shenoy from Mangaluru said that he has been growing spine gourds on his house terrace from the last 12 years.

The Central Horticultural Experiment Station of Chettalli has invented 50 varieties of spine gourd and there is a huge demand for the vegetable.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Institute of Horticultural Research Director, Bengaluru, Dr M R Dinesh lauded the Indian farmers who possess rich traditional knowledge on agriculture practices.

“The Government of India has implemented several schemes to double the income of farmers by 2022,” he added.

A newsletter on avocado and spine gourd crops was released on the occasion.

Central Horticultural Experiment Station, Chettalli, Deputy Director Chandrashekhar and Research Centre Head Dr Bharati were present.