Flood victims vacate Nelyahudikeri relief centre

Flood victims who had taken shelter at the relief centre in Nelyahudikeri in Siddapura have vacated the centre after the district administration assured them of providing permanent rehabilitation facilities.

Hundreds of houses in Siddapura and Nelyahudikeri areas were permanently damaged forcing the families to take shelter at the relief centres.

Even as other relief centres were closed, the victims in Nelyahudikeri relief centre did not vacate the centre, claiming that they had no other place to go. They had been in the relief centre for the past four months.

The district administration requested the flood victims to vacate the relief centre at the Government Primary School in Nelyahudikeri as the students of the school were being inconvenienced.

After the district administration cleared the encroachments in 7.70 acres of land in Abhyath Mangala village and Assistant Commissioner Javaregowda assured the victims at the relief centre of providing permanent rehabilitation and providing Rs 50,000 for the construction of temporary sheds, the flood victims agreed to vacate the relief centre.

Santrastara Horata Samiti leader P R Bharat said that the decision to vacate the centre has been taken keeping in mind the examination of students in the school.

He requested the district administration to hand over sites to the flood-affected people, warning of stern protests if this did not happen.