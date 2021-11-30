'Focus on growing indigenous variety of paddy in Kodagu'

Farmers in the district have left around 10,000 hectares of paddy field fallow, with a feeling that paddy is not profitable. This is not a good development, said district agriculture department Deputy Director Shabana Sheikh.

She was speaking during the Paddy Kshetrotsava organised by Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga; Agricultural and Horticultural Research Centre, Ponnampet; Forestry College, Ponnampet; departments of forest, animal husbandry, fisheries and Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, in Ponnampet, on Tuesday.

"The young farmers have been taking a stand that paddy growing is non-profitable. But, paddy can be made profitable by adopting new technology and choosing the right variety of paddy suitable to the climate of the region. The variety of paddy in Kodagu cannot be grown elsewhere. Therefore, the farmers should focus on growing the indigenous variety of paddy," she said.

Shabana further said that the marketing system for paddy also needs to be modified according to the present needs. Farmers can claim compensation for the loss of crops, by insuring their crops. Already, 100 farmers have been compensated through insurance, towards the loss of crops.

Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences Extension Director Dr Hemla Nayak said that the agriculture methods have improved with the use of technology. In a positive development, more women are focusing on agriculture these days.

Subject experts spoke on various topics including integrated farming methods, technological advancements in animal husbandry and management of disease-hit areca.

Forestry College, Ponnampet, Dean Dr C G Kushalappa presided over the programme. Progressive farmer B P Ravishankar, Veena Sudhir, Napanda Ponnacha and Thimayya were felicitated on the occasion.

Improved varieties of paddy, scientific methods of beekeeping and vermicompost were demonstrated at the Kshetrotsava.

Mudigere Agricultural and Horticultural Research Centre Assistant Director (Research) Dr M Shivaprasad, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Gonikoppa scientists Dr K V Veerendra Kumar and others were present.