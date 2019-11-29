Forum to protest against FASTag

Karnataka Gadinadu Rakshana Vedike in association with various political parties has decided to stage a protest against the introduction of FASTag, on December 1 near the toll gate in Talapady.

Vedike convener Siddique Talapady said the introduction of FASTag will cause inconvenience to local residents. FASTag will also deprive exemption offered to the local residents from paying toll at the toll plaza.

"All the vehicles of local residents living within a 5-km radius of the toll gate should get an exemption from the payment of the toll. The FASTag should not have introduced when the work on flyovers, service roads, and bus shelters are pending," he said.

BJP leader Harishchandra said a memorandum will be submitted to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh seeking exemption from toll payment.

The toll collections should be stopped till the works related fourlaning of NH 66 are complete, he added.

Kasaragod Zilla Panchayat member Arshad Vorkady said a peaceful protest will be held near the toll gate opposing the introduction of FASTag from 9 am on December 1.

Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samiti, an action committee of local residents fighting against Surathkal toll gate, will also stage a protest at Surathkal by not paying the toll from December 1.