Foundation provides ration kits to the needy

Bhuvanam Foundation launched ‘Feed Karnataka’ and ‘Bandhava Yojane’ initiatives in Madikeri on Tuesday to provide ration kits to the families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team is lead by actors Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvan.

Ration kits were distributed to Home Guards during the programme held at the district stadium in Madikeri.

The distribution will be held in Virajpet and Gonikoppa on Wednesday.

During the first phase, assistance will be provided to 50 people. Apart from ration kits, an autorickshaw and an ambulance have been deployed to help needy patients to reach the hospitals.

Around 1,500 financially less privileged families have been provided with ration kits. In Madikeri, it has been planned to provide ration kits to 500 families.

The ‘Feed Karnataka’ programme, which was launched four years back, had extended a helping hand to many families during the 2018 floods in Kodagu. Also, free medicines and meals are being provided under ‘Bandhava Yojane’ in Bengaluru, through autorickshaws.

In Kodagu, the service is being done through two Omni vehicles, said the team members.

Those in need can contact the following numbers: 7676629211 and 6362437686.