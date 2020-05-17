Four held for illegal transportation of PDS rice

Four held for illegal transportation of PDS rice

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 17 2020, 17:59 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 18:07 ist

The police arrested four people including Food Corporation godown's manager for attempting to illegally transport rice meant to be distributed under the public distribution system (PDS).

Acting on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Dr H L Nagaraj carried out a raid and noticed rice from the godown being filled to another bag. The officials seized 242 bags of rice. The godown manager and three traders have been arrested.

Public Distribution System
raid
Chikkamagaluru
rice
Karnataka

