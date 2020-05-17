Four held for illegal transportation of PDS rice

The police arrested four people including Food Corporation godown's manager for attempting to illegally transport rice meant to be distributed under the public distribution system (PDS).
Acting on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Dr H L Nagaraj carried out a raid and noticed rice from the godown being filled to another bag. The officials seized 242 bags of rice. The godown manager and three traders have been arrested.
