Four more persons arrested over ganja peddler murder in Mangaluru

Police have arrested four more persons in connection with the murder of Bantwal-based Ganja peddler Sawad at Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru last month.
The arrested have been identified as Dawood Amir and Afridi from Bantwal, Abdul Raheej and Mohammad Irshad, police sources said.
With this, the total arrests in the case have risen to six. Police had earlier arrested two other persons in the case.
All the four accused were produced before the court and handed over to police custody.
A dispute over ganja peddling had reportedly led to the murder. The accused had dumped the body of the victim near Devaramane tourist spot in Chikkamagaluru.
The investigation team was led by Mudigere circle inspector Somegowda. The accused were arrested from various places Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, the sources said.
