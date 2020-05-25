Fresh 32 Covid-19 cases in Udupi district

Udupi district reported 32 fresh Covid -19 cases between Sunday and Monday.



With this, the total number of cases in the district rose to 108 with 104 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that 28 infected have travel history to Mumbai. Two infected had come from Dubai and two are local residents. Of the local residents, one had complaints of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and when tested, the person turned positive for Covid-19. The infected is a zilla panchayat employee. While the other one is a police head constable and his contacts are being traced.

The Deputy Commissioner said that out of 32 infected, 10 are women, 10 children and 12 are men. All have been shifted to T M A Pai COVID hospital Udupi for treatment.

District Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan said that the sanitisation of SP Office was carried out two days ago. He said that the primary and secondary contacts of the police head constable (DAR personnel) were traced and the team was also working on quarantining them.

He said that the Hebri police station was closed for 24 hours for sanitisation purpose as a few police personnel had shared check post duty with police personnel, who tested positive on Sunday.

The SP clarified that the SP office would not be sealed down after DAR personnel was tested positive. The office was already sanitised two days ago in view of the large footfalls of public for passes and other reasons.

However, the office premise will be sanitised again and will be functional as usual. According to the government guidelines, only if many numbers of infections are reported, the particular office set up should be sealed down. Moreover, the DAR personnel was at the entrance of the SP office and had minimum contacts inside the office. He mainly worked as the guard and sentry. The other police stations in the district will also be sanitised owing to a large number of visitors, he added

The results of 4,540 swab samples are pending. As many as 3,558 out of 8,206 have been tested negative in the district. On Monday alone, 1,202 samples were sent for testing.

ZP office not sealed

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Preeti Gelhot said that the infected worker of the ZP had attended the office on May 19 after May 16. As he had fever on May 19, he was sent back and his throat swab was collected on the same day. On May 19, itself, the table where the staffer was sitting was sanitised.

“We haven't sealed down the office. As Monday was a holiday, the office will remain closed on Tuesday as well. All four high-risk contacts of the infected staff have been checked. On Tuesday morning, arrangements have been made to check up the primary contacts of the staffer. We will take a further decision after the throat swab results of the primary contacts reach us. All primary contacts have been asked to remain quarantined at home,” she added.