'Gandhiji was an epitome of sacrifice'

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said the concept of cleanliness, advocated by Mahatma Gandhi, is being practised across the country.

He was addressing the gathering after offering tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bhujanga Park on Friday.

The MLA said the Mahatma's dream of clean and hygienic areas was realised with the help of many initiatives launched under ‘Swacchata Abhiyan’. He also highlighted the Mahatma’s visit to Udupi in 1934.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that Gandhi is the epitome of simplicity and sacrifice, who embarked upon a journey of non-violence for the betterment of society. His ideals should be preserved and practised.

The hard-earned freedom under the leadership of Mahatma should be utilised appropriately, he said.

Treatment for Covid-19 patients is provided free of cost by the district administration. The infected are ignoring symptoms and rushing to hospitals at the eleventh hour only to be placed on ventilators, said Jagadeesha.

He urged people not to ignore their elders showing Covid-19 symptoms and should immediately shift them to a hospital or for testing.

Injections worth Rs 30,000 were offered to patients free of cost, he said and added that a drive with the slogan, ‘Our home, our elders’, was launched across the district to save elders from Covid-19.

Revival of defunct radio tower

The radio tower adjacent to Bhujanga Park, installed during pre-independence days, was set right and the timely broadcast of news and other programmes began from Friday.

The tower was built in 1938. In the past few years, the tower had remained non-operational.

During the previous Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, the DC had instructed officials to get the radio tower repaired.

The visitors to the park can listen to programmes broadcast from the tower between 5 pm to 8.30 pm.

Besides, the tower will play a siren at 8 am, 12.20 pm and 8 pm respectively.

The MLA inaugurated the renovated tower.