Girl selected for national-level throwball contest

C V Nandini has been selected for a national-level throwball competition.
Nandini is the daughter of C M Vasu and Pushpavathi from Nanjarayapattana.
She will represent Karnataka in the national-level throwball competition.
She is a first-year BPEd student studying under the Mangalore University. She will take part in the national-level contest in Haryana from October 29 to 31.
