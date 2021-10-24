Girl selected for national-level throwball contest

  Oct 24 2021
  updated: Oct 24 2021
C V Nandini

C V Nandini has been selected for a national-level throwball competition.

Nandini is the daughter of C M Vasu and Pushpavathi from Nanjarayapattana.

She will represent Karnataka in the national-level throwball competition.

She is a first-year BPEd student studying under the Mangalore University. She will take part in the national-level contest in Haryana from October 29 to 31.

