Gold belonging to Covid-19 patient goes missing

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 24 2021, 23:19 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 00:01 ist

A gold nuptial chain belonging to an elderly woman admitted at the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri has gone missing and is allegedly stolen.

Kamala from Rasoolpura of Somwarpet was admitted to the hospital on May 1. After her health condition turned severe, she was shifted to the ICU ward. But, without responding to the treatment, she passed away on May 19.

On May 21, Kamala’s family members came to the hospital to collect her belongings. In the bag returned by the hospital, the 25-gram gold nuptial chain was missing, alleged Kamala’s son Monnappa.

He has submitted a complaint to the KoIMS dean and to the Madikeri town police.

