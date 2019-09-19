'Govt offices should first implement plastic ban'

The ban on plastic should begin from government offices, Udupi Zilla Panchayat President Dinaker Babu stressed on Thursday.

“It has been found that plastic continues to be used in government backed programmes and government offices. The law will have no effect if government officers themselves pay no heed to the policies framed by the government,” he reminded.

The president was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the plastic-free campaign organised under ‘Swachata Hi Seva’ on the Zilla Panchayat premises.

“All government officials should end the practice of offering flowers wrapped in plastic to guests. A 15-day rally at village-level will be conducted across 30 villages in the district to create awareness on the negative consequences of plastic usage and also the need to maintain cleanliness in the district,” Babu said.

“Awareness in each village will be created through street plays,” Babu said and urged officers, institutions, schools and colleges to take part in the ‘Swacch Survekshan AAP’ and to ensure that Udupi tops over other districts.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadheesha, releasing the handbills, said that Karnataka state was the first to ban plastic.

“But the government failed in the effective implementation of the ban. Officials are aware about the ban on plastic. However, they have failed to implement it and thus have no morality to preach,” said Jagadheesha and directed the officials to take stringent measures against violators and lodge criminal cases against them.

“A duration of one month should be given to public in order to adhere the law. When the public continue to violate the ban, they should be punished,” he stressed.

Zilla Panchayat Vice President Sheela K Shetty, among others, were also present.