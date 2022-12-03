Govt official sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment for taking bribe

Mangaluru: Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati has sentenced Suresh H, Assistant Director of Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health, to four years of imprisonment for misusing power and collecting bribes from owners of industries. The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 4 lakh.

Suresh is currently serving in Mysuru. He was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials along with cash in 2016. The Judge has also ordered six months of simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

He was demanding bribes for licences for industries, renewal of licences, and issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) from industry owners. Based on this, a complaint was registered with ACB and the sleuths raided the office on November 30, 2016. During the raid, officials found Rs 3,49,515 in his possession, said Lokayukta SP K Lakshmi Ganesh. ACB inspector Yogish Kumar then filed a charge sheet to the court.