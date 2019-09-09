Govt pays Rs 10 lakh compensation for siblings’ death

The district administration released a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the parents of two children who died when the compound wall collapsed on them at Shivanagara near Padil on Monday.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath handed over the cheque to Rajani, mother of the children. In addition, the MLA handed over Rs one lakh from Sevanjali Charitable Trust. It may be recalled that Ramanna Gowda-Rajani couple had lost their children Varshini and Vedanth when the compound wall collapsed.

The MLA had promised the family in getting land sanctioned from the government for the construction of the house.

MLC Harish Kumar and others were present.