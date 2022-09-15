Govt school in Mangaluru purchases bus from arecanut income

The Government Upgraded Higher Primary School in Mithoor has purchased a 26-seater bus with income generated from the arecanut saplings grown on school premises.

The bus will help the children reach school without any hassles.

"It is a good development and I will provide all the assistance required for the development of the school," MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said.

With the help of SDMC members, teachers and villagers, more than 600 arecanut saplings were planted in 2017. The trees started yielding a year ago.

Day-to-day care of the plantation was outsourced as the school was not able to maintain the plantation. Those maintaining the plantation have agreed to pay an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh annually to the school.

The children walk to the school from far-off places.

"The bus has come as a boon to them," a teacher said on the condition of anonymity.

The MLA lauded the SDMC and teachers for purchasing the school bus.

Besides concreting the road to school, the MLA also promised to sanction an additional classroom to the school.