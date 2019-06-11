‘Govt should take over Samputa Narasimha Swamy Temple’

Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple Hitarakshana Vedike urged the government to take over the Gudi (temple) at the Samputa Sri Narasimha Swamy Mutt in Subrahmanya and bring it under the Endowment Department.

Mahesh Kumar K S, forum state president and temple managing committee member, told reporters at Patrika Bhavan on Monday, “The ‘Sarpa Samskara’ and ‘Ashlesha Bali’ rituals performed at the Mutt do not appease to the deities. The rituals related to Lord Subrahmanya should be performed at the Temple. Devotees take vows to offer these rituals to Lord Subramanya and not Samputa Sri Narasimha. But, the Mutt staff are convincing devotees to perform the rituals at the Mutt at high cost.”

Demands

He said that the state government’s Dharmika Parishat and Religious Endowment Department should ensure that the rituals related to Lord Subrahmanya are performed only at the Temple and not at the Mutt. “The idol of Lord Vinayaka that is now in the sanctum sanctorum of the Temple should be consecrated in its original place at the Gudi. The idol was shifted between 1845 and 1899, when the Temple was administered by the Mutt,” he added.

“The Mutt should use its own name on letterheads and correspondences, instead of using nomenclatures like ‘Kukke Subrahmanya Mutt’ and ‘Subrahmanya Mutt’,” he said.

On Udupi Pejawar Mutt pontiff Vishwesha Theertha offering to mediate, Mahesh said the committee respects the initiative. “We are ready for talks that should be held in Subrahmanya in the presence of the media, Mutt administration and temple management,” he stressed.

Pejawar press release

Pejawar Mutt pontiff Vishwesha Theertha said that the differences between the Mutt and the Temple would be sorted out amicably at the earliest.

In a press release issued by the pontiff, he said that the agreement is underway. The solution is almost worked out. The meeting scheduled for Monday could not be held due to personal commitment of the temple management committee chairman Nityananda Mundodi.The meeting will be held after June 23, as the seer has commitments would be unavailable till then.