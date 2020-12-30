GP Polls: Counting of votes in Dakshina Kannada today

In all, the fate of 7,275 candidates in fray for 3,131 seats in 220 gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada will be decided at the end of the counting process on Wednesday. The counting will commence at 8 am.

The gram panchayat elections in the district were held in two phases -- on December 22 and 27. In fact, election were declared for 3,222 seats of 220 gram panchayats in the district. However, 91 candidates were elected unanimously.

The district had registered 74.43% polling in the first phase in Mangaluru, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluks, while it had registered 78.70% polling in the second phase held at Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady and Kadaba taluks. In the first phase, out of 5,06,231 voters, a total of 4,16,984 voters had exercised their franchise. In the second phase, out of 491876 voters, as many as 3,87,107 voters have exercised their franchise.

The counting of the ballots will be held at the demustering centres in the respective taluks. Though the election to the Gram Panchayats were not contested on party basis, a majority of the contestants owe allegiance to some party. It is this identity that prompts political parties to make claims of establishing control over the Gram Panchayats. The polls are also seen as a prelude to the forthcoming elections to the taluk and the town panchayts due, this year. According to Bantwal Tahsildar Anithalakshmi, three rounds of counting will be held at Bantwal. In the first round, ballots of 16 GPs, in the second, ballots of 17 GPs and in the third round, ballots of 24 GPs will be counted. The candidate or his agent is allowed inside the counting centre.

In Udupi

The elections were held for 153 gram panchayats in two phases in Udupi district. A total of 128 candidates have already been elected unopposed. The fate of 5,057 candidates contesting for 2,374 seats will be decided on Wednesday. The district had recorded 74.78% polling. Out of 7,80,090 voters, a total of 5,83,342 voters had exercised their franchise. About 76.72% of the women voters had exercised their franchise in the district.

Of the total polling, Hebri taluk had registered highest of 79.41% and Baindoor had registered lowest of 71.28% polling. The security has been strengthened in the surrounding areas of the demustering centres where counting will be held, said DC G Jagadeesha. As many as 948 personnel have been deployed for counting.

Two roads in Baindoor and Udupi are restricted for public, while 200 meters around the counting centres is considered a restricted area. Celebrations are strictly prohibited. If at all, the victorious candidate wish to celebrate, only green crackers are permitted for bursting.