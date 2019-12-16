Greeting cards hold special place in people’s heart

Christmas and New Year greeting cards have survived the test of modern times and the tradition of sending cards continue even to this day. People like to send Christmas cards to their closest relatives and friends.

Though the number of people who purchase greeting cards have declined in this digital era, it is not completely forgotten.

In a majority of the Christian homes, writing cards is a practice where family members are engaged from young age. In the era of emails and text messages, the number of people sending greeting cards has plummeted.

Speaking to DH, STJ PU College student Vandana said, “I have come to purchase greeting card for my friend who is in Bengaluru. We studied together up to Class IV. After her father’s transfer, she went to Bengaluru.

We wish each other for New Year through greeting cards. The greeting card has brought us together.”

Kalyana Nagara resident S Kiran said, “My sister is in Delhi. I send her greeting card every year to wish for New Year. Writing in greeting card to express feelings gives happiness.”

Kumar, owner of Subbarao Book Stall on M G Road, said, “Hundreds of greetings were sold in the past. Now, the number has declined. The prices of greeting cards vary from Rs 10 to Rs 200.”