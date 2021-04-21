Heavy rain lashes Kodagu

Rain lashed various parts of the district on Wednesday. Suntikoppa, Siddapura, Ponnampet, Napoklu, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Madikeri and surrounding areas witnessed heavy showers coupled with thunder, for more than half an hour.

Heavy rain lashed Gonikoppa as well. The downpour was coupled with gusty winds, resulting in the uprooting of electricity poles in rural areas, snapping the power supply.

Napoklu too received heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon. There was rain and thunder in Napoklu town, Bethu, Kottamudi, Hodduru, Balamuri and Kaikadu villages. There was 25 mm rainfall in Bethu and Balamuri villages.

Bhagamandala, Korangala, Pulikotu and surrounding areas witnessed rain coupled with thunder.

Farmers in the region expressed their happiness over the rain. “This is the perfect time for pruning coffee plants and to spray insecticides. The rain has helped the farmers,” they said.

Surprisingly, while there was heavy rain in Kittur Chennamma Circle in Shanivarasanthe, there was bright sunshine and very little rain in ward number one.

Siddapura too received heavy rainfall. Electricity wires have been snapped in Guhya and Karadigodu limits.