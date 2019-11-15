IFS officers trained on forest dwellers’ rehab

As many as 21 IFS officers from 14 states have been imparted training on how to prepare a project for rehabilitating families who shift from forests.

Keeping in mind the success of the Bhadra reserve rehabilitation project, the IFS officers have been imparted training, said Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) India country director Prakriti Srivastava.

The five -day training was imparted by WCS after availing permission from Union Ministry of Forest at Bhadra Reserve Forest.

The officials conducted a study on the shifting of families from Bhadra reserve forest and their rehabilitation. The officials who worked on the rehabilitation process, families who were shifted and interaction with the families were also held, Prakriti Srivastava told mediapersons.

The project implemented then Deputy Commissioner K H Gopalakrishna Gowda, Bhadra Wildlife division then DCF Yathish Kumar, Wildlife Conservation head D C Girish explained on the rehabilitation process.

The officers also interacted with the rehabilitated families at Malalichennenahalli.

She said that the efforts are on to rehabilitate families from Kawal Tiger reserve in Telangana. The National Tiger Conservation Authority has already sanctioned funds for the rehabilitation of the families.

The rehabilitation process will commence shortly. WCS has given priority to the Western Ghats and is working in Nagarahole, Kali, Kudremukh, Malemahadeshwara Betta and other areas