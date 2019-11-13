IGP reviews SP's orders on suspending SI

Following MLA Raghupathi Bhat’s demands on revoking the suspension orders, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nisha James’s order on suspending Udupi Town Sub Inspector (SI) Ananathapadbhanabha and constable Jeevan Kumar is being reviewed by IGP (Western Range) Arun Chakravarthy.

Udupi SP Nisha James’s decision to suspend the SI and police constable attached to Udupi town police station for dereliction of duty had come for sharp criticism from the MLA. The MLA had gone public declaring that a sincere officer was being punished for no fault of his. Some organisations also extended support to the SI and had threatened to stage a protest against SP’s orders.

SP Nisha James said the suspension orders were sent to the office of IGP. “The orders are now being reviewed by IGP,” she said.

SI Ananathapadbhanabha and the police constable Jeevan Kumar were suspended for not taking action in a case where a group of students from two different communities had been manhandled by a group of men. Complaints and counter complaints had been filed on the occasion, sources

added.