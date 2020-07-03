JD(S) urges govt to provide ration kits to people

  Jul 03 2020
JD(S) workers stage a protest in front of the DC's office on Friday.

Claiming that the residents in the containment zones are not getting basic facilities, JD(S) workers staged a protest in front of the DC's office in Madikeri on Friday.

The protestors accused the state government of playing with the lives of people. 

Speaking on the occasion, district JD(S) unit president K M B Ganesh said that the number of containment zones is increasing day-by-day and people in these areas are running out of resources. They have also lost their work.

"If this continues, more people may have to die due to starvation than due to Covid-19. The district administration should provide ration kits to all people in the containment areas," he said.

JD(S) workers meanwhile urged the district administration to control the movement of people from outside the districts, at the district check post.

