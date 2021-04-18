K A Rathan from Kodagu selected for state Kabaddi team

K A Rathan from Kodagu has been selected for the Karnataka State Senior Kabaddi team.

Hailing from Koothi in Kodagu, K A Rathan was a player in the Bank of Baroda team. Now, he will represent Karnataka in the senior team.

He had given his best performance during the 68th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship held at Ayodhya recently.

As the state team had reached the quarter-final, the team is selected for the upcoming Federation Cup and National Games as well.

Rathan hopes to get selected for the Indian team in the future.