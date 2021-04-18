K A Rathan from Kodagu selected for state Kabaddi team

K A Rathan from Kodagu selected for state Kabaddi team

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Apr 18 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 23:18 ist
K A Rathan

K A Rathan from Kodagu has been selected for the Karnataka State Senior Kabaddi team.

Hailing from Koothi in Kodagu, K A Rathan was a player in the Bank of Baroda team. Now, he will represent Karnataka in the senior team.

He had given his best performance during the 68th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship held at Ayodhya recently.

As the state team had reached the quarter-final, the team is selected for the upcoming Federation Cup and National Games as well.

Rathan hopes to get selected for the Indian team in the future.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

K A Rathan
selected
Karnataka State Senior Kabaddi team
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amid Covid wave, the elderly battle loneliness, anxiety

Amid Covid wave, the elderly battle loneliness, anxiety

Space junk is our new tragedy of the commons

Space junk is our new tragedy of the commons

Do you have the right to be forgotten?

Do you have the right to be forgotten?

Oscars show reinvented as a movie

Oscars show reinvented as a movie

Can Covid research help solve riddles of other viruses?

Can Covid research help solve riddles of other viruses?

 