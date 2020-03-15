Karnataka: Business establishments feel the heat of Covid-19

Business activities have been affected by the threat of coronavirus in coffee land Chikkamagaluru.

All the theatres and Kalyana Mantapas remained closed as per the government order. A few people were seen moving around wearing masks as a precautionary measure. Many have started washing their hands frequently.

The usually buzzing roads, market and public places wore a deserted look.

"I had come to watch a movie. I was not aware that theatres have been closed down to prevent the spread of Covid-19," said Krithik.

In spite of being a weekend, not many people visited hotels along with their family members. The coronavirus scare has affected even the hotel industry, said a hotelier.

There has been a decline in people visiting non-veg hotels as well.

The poultry industry is also hit due to the rumours spread on social media.

"Not even one chicken has been sold for the last one week. We have been finding it difficult to eke out a living," said Shabbeer of Santhemala.

Cars, taxis, autorickshaws have also been affected. On the other hand, demand for sanitisers and masks has increased at medical shops.