Five suspected patients with COVID-19 infection from Kundapur, Udupi and Karkala were admitted to the isolation ward in the district government hospital and their throat swab samples have been sent to the laboratory in Shivamogga.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha told DH that 16 people were tested for the infection in the district and all are negative, as of now. Five samples were sent for test on Wednesday and their report will come on Thursday, he added.