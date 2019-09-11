Karnataka floods: 363 houses fully collapsed in Kodagu

According to the recent assessment, a total of 2,068 houses have been damaged in Kodagu district following flood and landslides. Out of these, 363 houses have totally collapsed.

As many as 643 houses in the district have incurred 25% to 75% damage. About 1,032 houses have incurred 15% to 25% damage. Also, 30 huts have been destroyed by the floods in Virajpet taluk, as per the figures provided by the district administration.

The owners of houses with 15 to 25% damage have been provided with a compensation of Rs 25,000 each.

Details uploaded

The details of the houses which have been fully damaged and those which have undergone 25 to 75% damage have been uploaded to Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation website. The compensation will be distributed through the corporation soon, the district administration said.

A compensation of Rs 4,100 has been provided to each owner of the destroyed huts.

The families whose houses have been completely damaged are eligible to receive a compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh. They will be provided with a monthly rental allowance of Rs 5,000 for 10 months. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the victims.

Apart from the damage caused to the houses, damage amounting to Rs 333 crore has been caused to the infrastructure including various roads, government buildings, lakes, drains, power transformers and electricity lines. Crops have been lost in 1,18,978 hectares of agricultural land, causing a loss of Rs 266.52 crore.

A total of 16 lives were lost in the district due to floods. Out of these, the families of 13 deceased persons have been provided with total compensation of Rs 65 lakh. The compensation has not been paid to three families as there are confusions regarding the claimers.

Four people have gone missing in Virajpet taluk and have not been found so far. Sources in the district administration stated that such cases will be considered as loss of lives and the family members will be compensated from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

A proposal has been submitted to the government towards the sanction of Rs 5 lakh each to the affected families.