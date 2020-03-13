Karnataka: Promise of ‘roof’ for nomads lies in limbo

The taluk authorities have failed to provide a permanent rehabilitation for the nomads who have been residing in tents for the last several years.

The nomads who were residing at B H Kaimara in the taluk were allowed to reside at Seeguvani Circle area. Fearing superstitious beliefs, the nomadic families had deserted a village on July 26, 2018. The authorities who had promised to earmark sites for the families and later decided to hand over land on survey number 179 at Nagalapura gram panchayat in the taluk.

For felling acacia trees on the said land, a proposal was submitted to the forest department, which was later approved by the Deputy Commissioner. As the government in its order had directed the authorities to seek permission from the government for felling the trees, the proposal to earmark land for nomads remained only on paper.

Later, the authorities had identified land at survey number 108 at Aralikoppa village, which was approved by Deputy Commissioner. As the said land was situated near to a burial ground, the families refused to occupy the site.

Recently when the nomads staged a protest seeking sites, the authorities promised to identify land for the same.

Tahsildar H M Nagaraj said land has been identified on survey number 108 at Aralikoppa, survey number 179 at Nagalapura and survey number 194 at Nagalapura. Measures will be taken to hand over the suitable land to the nomads.

Ramesh, a nomadic tribe said, “The government has not handed over sites to us. We have been living in tents at Balekoppa Government school premises.”