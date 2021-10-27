Kodagu DC releases credit plan of Rs 6,205.84 crore

Kodagu DC releases credit plan of Rs 6,205.84 crore

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 27 2021, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 22:17 ist
Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha and others release a credit plan prepared by Nabard in Madikeri.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha released a credit plan of Rs 6,205.84 crore prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for 2022-23 on Wednesday.

He reviewed the progress of the banks after releasing the credit plan at the Lead bank hall in Madikeri.

The credit plan has given emphasis to priority sectors of agriculture, small industries, education and housing. The loans should reach the eligible beneficiaries, said NABARD district manager V Ramesh Babu.

More emphasis has been given to agriculture, dairy farming, fisheries, horticulture and small industries. The credit plan has also given the emphasis on basic facilities in agriculture markets, he added.

More loan facilities will be available for self-help groups under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, he said.

Even schemes under Atmanirbhar Bharat are also being implemented. Priority has also been given for skill development, he added.

Venkatesh Gopal representing the RBI said that the banks should work towards the welfare of the farmers.

Union Bank regional manager Jyothi Krishnan said that the government has implemented several programmes for the welfare of the farmers. 

Funds allocated

Of the total credit, an outlay of Rs 3,794.29 crore has been earmarked for the agriculture sector, while Rs 154.63 crore for agriculture-related basic facilities, Rs 801 crore for medium and small enterprises, Rs 409.60 crore for the export sector, Rs 121.50 crore for education, Rs 676.80 crore for housing, Rs 9.17 crore for alternative energy and Rs 27.70 crore for basic facilities.

Zilla Panchayat project director Srikanta Murthy and others were present on the occasion.

