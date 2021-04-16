Kodagu has enough stock of vaccines, says DHO

Following the surge in Covid-19 cases, all the citizens should adhere to the government guidelines. All those, who are above 45 years, should get themselves vaccinated, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

Chairing a meeting, she said a total of 5,116 health workers have been vaccinated out of the target of 6,560. The district has achieved 77.99% success in vaccinating health workers.

Out of 3,126 front line workers, a total of 2,310 have been vaccinated, thus, achieving 71.90% success, she said.

The target is to vaccinate 1,05,408 people in the age group of 45 to 59 years. Of the targeted population, a total of 19,119 have been administered vaccines, thus, reaching 18.14% success. The target is to vaccinate 50,198 people in the age group of above 60 years. Of the target, a total of 34,087 have been vaccinated, said the deputy commissioner.

She said that she has already appealed to the religious leaders to urge the beneficiaries to take Covid-19 vaccines to reduce the severity of the virus.

Everyone should join hands with the district administration in containing the spread of Covid-19. People should voluntarily follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government, she appealed.

DHO Dr K Mohan said there is enough stock of Covid vaccines in the district. There is no shortage of medicines.

The district had received 62,960 Covishield doses and 12,680 Covaxin doses. There are 5,990 doses of vaccines available in the district, he said.

Covid-19 is spreading at a faster pace. About 10% of the primary contacts of the infected are found infected. Hence, all should voluntarily undergo the Covid test and adhere to the guidelines. There is a rise in Covid cases among tourists. The public should be cautious, he added.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Cariappa, Superintendent Dr Lokesh and others were present.

‘Adhere to guidelines’

The state government has issued guidelines to be followed by mosques during Ramzan, an auspicious month, for Muslims.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal and Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra have already discussed the guidelines with Muslim leaders.

DHO Dr K Mohan said that a minimum two-meter distance should be maintained while offering prayers at the mosque. Large gatherings should be avoided and all should wear masks mandatorily.

Devotees are advised to break their fast at their homes and come to the mosque only for prayers. Do not bring any food items inside the mosques for any reason, he said.

A separate entry and exit should be arranged inside the mosque. Handwash and sanitisers should be used frequently. Shaking hands and hugging is banned as a part of wishing each other, he added.

The superintendent of police urged everyone to instal the Aarogya Setu App.