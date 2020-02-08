Kota double murder: Main accused surrenders

The main accused in the sensational Kota double murder case, Udupi Zilla Panchayat (ZP) member Raghavendra Kanchan surrendered before Kundapur court on Friday.

According to sources, the accused was sent to Anjaru jail. Parvathi, mother of one of the victims of the twin murder - Bharat, had alleged that police had failed to arrest the accused who had remained at large.

Bharat, along with his friend Yatish, was murdered in Kota on January 26, 2019.

Kanchan had approached High Court seeking bail, which was granted.

However, Bharat’s mother had moved a petition in the Supreme court seeking rejection of the bail granted by the High Court. The SC had dismissed the bail of Kanchan and had directed Kota PSI to arrest the accused immediately.

Since then, Kanchan had gone missing. However, Parvathi had threatened to go on a fast unto death if Kanchan was not arrested before February 7.