KPCC observer demands apology from BJP

The BJP leaders had accused former home minister and sitting MLA K J George of abetting the suicide of DySP M K Ganapathy. However, the CBI has given a clean chit to K J George and others, said KPCC Kodagu observer Shahid.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Monday, Shahid pointed out that the BJP leaders had accused the then Congress government and K J George of being directly involved in the police officer’s death.

“The minister was then forced to resign. But now, the CBI itself has said that there is no role of K J George in the death of M K Ganapathy. Therefore, the top leaders of BJP, including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, should tender an apology to George”.

BJP has been following double standards when it comes to action against influential people. Business tycoons and self-claimed Godmen have been fleeing the nation and escaping legal action, he said and criticised the administration of the state government for setting a bad example.

Leaders V P Suresh, Hanif Sampaje, Bekal Ramanath, Appu Ravindra and Suraj Hosuru were present in the press meet.