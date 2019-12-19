KSRTC bus depot work yet to start in Sringeri taluk

A proposal to construct a KSRTC depot in Sringeri taluk is pending for the last several years.

People in the Malnad area have been demanding a KSRTC depot for Sringeri taluk from a long time. About five acres of land was sanctioned on Survey Number 416 at Masige in Menase Gram Panchayat jurisdiction in Kasaba hobli in 2016-17. Also, a sum of Rs 5 crore was sanctioned for the work in 2019-20. However, it is learnt that the authorities are dilly-dallying about starting the bus depot construction work.

Menase Gram Panchayat former vice president Shivashankar said, “Due to the efforts of the people and the elected representatives, a KSRTC depot was sanctioned to Sringeri taluk. Now, its construction work is pending. The people are strongly suspecting the lobby of private bus operators and lack of will power.”

A large number of devotees visit Sringeri throughout the year. If a bus depot is constructed, the number of buses operating from Sringeri will increase and the people can expect frequent bus services to nook and corners of the Malnad area.

KSRTC Section engineer Aravind said, “I have inspected the land. It is a sloppy terrain. The soil test needs to be carried out to go ahead with the work.”

Chikkamagaluru KSRTC Divisional Controller Devaraj said, “The estimated cost of the bus depot construction is 12 crore. In the first phase, Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned. The estimate has been prepared and has been sent to the KSRTC headquarters for approval.”

“The work on the bus depot is at the tender stage. If the tender is finalised by February-March, then work can be started in April.”