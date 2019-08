Landslide disrupts train services

A landslide occurred between Padil and Kulashekar stations on Mangaluru Junction - Thokur section of Palakkad Division on Friday.

As a result, a few train services were cancelled, diverted and short terminated. Restoration work is in progress despite adverse weather conditions.

The landslide had resulted in heaps of soil and boulders falling on the track. As a result, track was covered with soil for 100 metres.

Cancelled

Train no 12201 Lokmanya Tilak – Kochuveli Garib Rath, Train no 16338 Ernakulam – Okha Express, Train no 22634 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Express, Train No 19578 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Express (on Friday), Train No 22653 Thiruvananthapuram – Hazrat Nizamuddin Express and Train No 16337 Okha – Ernakulam Express (on Saturday) have been cancelled.

Diversion

Train no 12431 Thiruvananthapuram – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express and Train no 19331 Kochuveli – Indore Express have been diverted to run via Shoranur, Podanur, Erode, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Renigunta.

Train no 16346 Trivandrum – Lokmanya Tilak Netravathi Express was short terminated at Ernakulam Jn. The train is partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Train no 16340 Nagercoil – Mumbai CSMT Express was short terminated at Dindigul. The train is partially cancelled between Dindigul and Mumbai CSMT.