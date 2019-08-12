Landslides: New rivulet created in Malavanthige

Landslide have affected at least 10 families at Malavanthige village in Belthangady taluk.

Ten acres of agriculture land have been destroyed in the flood fury. The landslide had resulted in creation of a new water body running to a distance of four kilometres.

Some of the affected families have already left for their relatives houses while a few others are still residing in their houses. With the creation of new water body, residents remained apprehensive over further landslides in the region.

The new water body was created in the courtyard of the house of one Gulabi at Singanaru in Malavanthige village. Paddy crops spread over an acre of land was washed away in the flood waters. A house was also damaged.

Two acres of plantations and one acre of paddy field belonging to one Rukmayya Malekudiya were filled with huge boulders and stones. Similarly, one-acre arecanut plantation belonging to one Suresh too had been damaged. Landslide had damaged the house of Rukmani at Nandikadu. Her son, who is ill, had to be carried up to a distance of five kilometres in order to reach the house of a relative.