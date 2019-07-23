Landslides trigger fear among Kodagu residents

Heavy rain continued to lash Kodagu district. The rain has brought misery with a series of landslides in different parts of the district.

The recurring landslides on the hillocks on Madikeri-Mangaluru National Highway 275 have created fear among residents.

Loads of mud has covered the road due to a landslide at Karthoji in Madenadu area on Monday midnight.

NDRF personnel and Coorg Team members conducted an operation to clear the mud and facilitate the movement of vehicles.

Electricity poles on the road have collapsed due to the intensity of landslides. As a result, the power supply was snapped in Madenadu and Katakeri areas.

Landslides have also occurred near the Government School in Monnangeri. Officials have visited the spot.

The warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on heavy rain for two more days has created panic among the people.

Following red alerts, National Highway authorities and the district administration have taken up precautionary measures in the district.

Sandbags are placed in the regions known to be vulnerable to landslides. Earthmovers and excavators are kept ready along with personnel to manage emergency situations, said NH officials.

Rain details

Kodagu district has received an average of 41.09 mm during the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning at 8.30 am. The district had received 34.66 mm during the corresponding period last year.

The district had received an average of 863 mm rain from January till date.

Last year, the district had received 2,424 mm during the same period.

The water-level in Harangi on Tuesday was 2,830.04 mm. The maximum level of the reservoir is 2,859 mm. There is an inflow of 2,335 cusecs and outflow of 855 cusecs.

Intermittent rain lashed Virajpet on Tuesday. Paddy fields have been inundated at Kadanooru Gram Panchayat jurisdiction.

Arji, Betoli, Heggala, Ramanagara, Kedamulluru, Kavadi and Ammathi experienced moderate rainfall.

Bhagamandala-Napoklu Road submerged under River Cauvery

As rains intensified in Kodagu, Bhagamandala-Napoklu Road was inundated by the overflowing River Cauvery, since Monday night.

Bhagamandala is receiving heavy rain. Various parts of the district experienced heavy rain.